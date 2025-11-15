Hughes throws career-best 5 TDs and William & Mary rally to dismantle Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Junior quarterback Tyler Hughes threw for a career-high five touchdowns and William & Mary roared back…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Junior quarterback Tyler Hughes threw for a career-high five touchdowns and William & Mary roared back from an early deficit to overwhelm Hampton 55-14 on Saturday.

Hughes threw for 207 yards while completing 17-of-20 passes. His five touchdowns were one shy of tying the school record set by Shawn Knight against Maine in 1993.

Still winless in Coastal Athletic Association play, Hampton went up 7-0 when Gracen Goldsmith ran it in from the 4 midway through the first quarter and from the 1 at the end of the first for a 14-0 margin.

On the Tribe’s (7-4, 6-2) following drive, on the first play, Rashad Raymond broke free and ran it in from midfield. Hampton went three-and-out and on fourth down, William & Mary’s Stephon Hicks gathered a blocked punt and carried it in from the 2 to tie it at 14.

In the second, Hughes threw a 54-yard score to Deven Thompson, a 20-yarder to Tariq Sims and a 7-yarder to Trey McDonald for a 35-14 lead.

Goldsmith ran for 86 yards for the Pirates (2-9, 0-7).

