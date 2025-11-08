Hines, Mazil lead Wagner in 24-20 win over Robert Morris for 3rd win in a row

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Andre Hines Jr. rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and Damien Mazil went 75…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Andre Hines Jr. rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and Damien Mazil went 75 yards for Wagner’s final score to lead the Seahawks to a 24-20 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

The Seahawks (4-6, 3-2 Northeast Conference) have won three straight games for the first time since 2013.

Mazil took over at quarterback after Jack Stevens had to leave the game. Mazil shook off a defender in the backfield and went around left end untouched for a 24-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Stevens had 92 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. The Seahawks rushed for 320 of their 363 yards offense.

Zach Tanner thew for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonials (3-7, 2-3). Jaqai Carter had seven catches for 141 yards and a score. Chaz Middleton had the other TD catch. Ethan Shine added 86 yards on the ground.

Robert Morris’ final drive began at its 1 and reached the Wagner 19 before stalling with 27 seconds left.

