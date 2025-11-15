Hedden, James connect for pair of scores in Furman’s 32-14 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Trey Hedden threw a pair of touchdown passes to Evan James and Furman defeated VMI 32-14…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Trey Hedden threw a pair of touchdown passes to Evan James and Furman defeated VMI 32-14 on Saturday.

Hedden and James connected for an 8-yard score for the game’s first points. After VMI (1-10, 0-7 Southern) tied the game on Leo Boehling’s 18-yard run, Hedden and James combined on a 17-yard score in the final minute of the first half and a 15-7 lead.

The Paladins (6-5, 4-4) added 17 unanswered points in the second half before the Keydets scored in the final minute.

Hedden was 33-of-46 for 275 yards. James had nine catches for 70 yards. Ja’Keith Hamilton added 97 yards receiving. Ben Croasdale had 70 yards rushing with a TD and Jayquan Smith also rushed for a score.

Boehling rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown for VMI. Nana Utsey also ran for a touchdown.

