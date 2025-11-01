Hayes, Marks power The Citadel to 28-point fourth in 35-24 comeback win against VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quentin Hayes accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as The Citadel scored 28 unanswered points to come…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quentin Hayes accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as The Citadel scored 28 unanswered points to come back against VMI, 35-24 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3 Southern Conference) trailed 24-7 after an early-fourth quarter field goal by VMI;s Ben Shrewsbury, but a 6-yard scoring rush from Hayes two minutes later started the rally.

Hayes heaved a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jihad Marks for a score just 26 seconds after getting possession back, and Garrison Johnson Sr. added an 11-yard touchdown run to pull ahead with 4:33 remaining.

Marks and Hayes linked up for another score, this time a 33-yarder with 12 seconds to go, to add some late insurance and send The Citadel to their first win against a Div. I opponent since Sept. 27 (a 28-10 victory over Chattanooga).

Hayes finished 5 for 7 with 175 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 73 yards and a score on 15 attempts. Cobey Thompkins led with 101 yards on 11 carries, and Marks reeled in four catches for 168 yards and three scores.

Collin Shannon was 21-for-29 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns for the Keydets (1-8, 0-5).

