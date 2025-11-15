Hawkins rushes for program record 5 TDs in North Texas’ dominant 53-24 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Hawkins set a program record with five rushing touchdowns for North Texas in a 53-24…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Hawkins set a program record with five rushing touchdowns for North Texas in a 53-24 drubbing of UAB on Saturday.

The true freshman had four scores in the first half alone, tying the North Texas program record on runs of 1, 4, 11 and 9 by the 11:07 mark of the second quarter. He added a fifth from 5 yards out with 3:26 remaining to give him 16 rushing scores on the season, and 19 total.

Hawkins finished with 189 yards on 27 attempts, including a 51-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter.

Drew Mestemaker was 18-of-25 passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns for the Mean Green (9-1, 5-1 American Conference), who came off a crucial win over Navy last week at the top of the American standings.

Mestemaker’s favorite target was Wyatt Young, who caught eight passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Dorner had three receptions for 73 yards and a score.

It was a 506-yard performance for the elite Mean Green offense, which sits at second in the country with 44.4 points per game, and fifth with 487.8 yards per game.

Jevon Jackson rushed for 163 yards for the Blazers (3-7, 1-5), while Jalen Kitna was 26-of-45 passing for 281 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.