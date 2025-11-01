Harris-to-Spikes connection powers North Carolina Central in 35-14 rout of Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Chauncey Spikes totaled 208 yards receiving and caught three of Walker Harris’ four touchdown passes in…

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Chauncey Spikes totaled 208 yards receiving and caught three of Walker Harris’ four touchdown passes in leading North Carolina Central’s 35-14 win over Howard on Saturday.

Harris, the Eagles’ senior quarterback, passed for 321 yards and had five total touchdowns for the second time in his career. Spikes, also a senior, has only one other 100-yard receiving game in his career — 113 yards against East Texas A&M earlier this season — and the three touchdowns are a career high.

The Eagles (6-3, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) had Harris touchdown passes of 13 and 80 yards to Spikes and Harris added a 13-yard scoring run for a 21-0 halftime lead. They connected again on an 8-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

Harris also hit Refeno Vangates for a 30-yard touchdown.

Arthur Rodgers Jr. rushed for 126 yards for the Eagles.

Tyriq Starks accounted for both touchdowns for Howard (4-5, 1-1), running 1 yard for a score and passing 4 yards to Zaden Jackson for the other. Starks had 149 yards passing but the Bison were outgained 471 yards to 174.

