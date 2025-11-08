Harris runs for 3 TDs, leads Alabama State over Texas Southern 42-24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Harris II had three touchdown runs to lead Alabama State to a 42-24 victory over…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Harris II had three touchdown runs to lead Alabama State to a 42-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Harris’ 13-yard touchdown run gave Alabama State (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Conference) a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter. He then scored on 3-yard runs to cap back-to-back drives to give the Hornets 35-24 lead with 10:46 remaining.

Ta’Shaun Sims capped the scoring late in the fourth with a 75-yard touchdown return from a blocked field-goal attempt.

Te’Sean Smoot threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Jones on the Hornets’ first play from scrimmage. Nehemiah Hixon had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Smoot completed 9 of 13 passes for 215 yards. Jones finished with 148 yards receiving on three receptions. Harris had four carries for 21 yards rushing.

KJ Cooper was 25-of-35 passing for 220 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Texas Southern (4-5, 3-3). Athean Renfro had 18 carries for 145 yards that included a 3-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

