Harris’ 2 scores, Morris’ 2 interceptions help Alabama State hold on 31-28 against Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Marcus Harris II had two rushing touchdowns, Jamarie Hostzclaw ran for 127 yards, and Deontre Morris had two interceptions in a 31-28 win for Alabama State over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Prairie View’s Cameron Peters had 106 rushing yards, and threw for 189 yards and three passing touchdowns, but was intercepted four times over the span of five drives between the second and third quarters.

Two of those drives turned into a field goal and a second touchdown from Harris, which made it 24 unanswered points for the Hornets (6-2, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Detrick Jones and Drake Johnson also had interceptions.

The Panthers (6-3, 4-1 SWAC) had an opportunity to tie the game on the final drive, but Denzel Johnson tackled Rodny Ojo in the backfield for a loss of 5. It set up a 53-yard missed field goal by Diego Alfaro.

Chase Bingmon led the Panthers with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body suffered an injury to his right arm after extending the ball over the goal line for his second rushing touchdown of the day with 5:50 left in the first half. He was seen wearing a sling on the sideline and replaced by Te’Sean Smoot.

