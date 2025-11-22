Greenwood leads LIU to 24-17 win over Wagner in season finale

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Greenwood passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Long Island University to…

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Greenwood passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Long Island University to a 24-17 win over Wagner in a season finale on Saturday.

Greenwood scored from 2-yards out to make it 21-17 in the fourth quarter, the TD coming three plays after he found Jayden Simpson deep for 47 yards to the Wagner 7.

A Will Johnson field goal capped the scoring, and Wagner turned the ball over on downs at the LIU 39 on its final possession.

The Seahawks had taken a 17-14 lead went Shamar Williams returned a fumble for a 62-yard touchdown.

Greenwood threw for 155 yards and was intercepted once. He rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries. Kam Ingram added 100 yards on the ground. O’Shawn Ross had a 42-yard rushing touchdown and Cory Nichols a 16-yard TD catch for the Sharks (6-6, 4-3 Northeast Conference).

Andrew Hines Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score for Wagner (5-7, 4-3), which had a four-game win streak snapped.

