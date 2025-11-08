Grambling beats Bethune-Cookman 31-23 behind Hayden Benoit’s four TD passes

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Hayden Benoit threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half to lead Grambling…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Hayden Benoit threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half to lead Grambling to a 31-23 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Theodore Caballero kicked a short field goal before Benoit connected with Andrew Frazier for a 38-yard touchdown and Grambling (7-3, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

Juan Dominguez kicked a short field goal for Bethune-Cookman (5-5, 4-2) and Timmy McClain followed with an 11-yard touchdown run to tie it 10-all.

Benoit and Nae’Saan Dickerson teamed up for a 59-yard touchdown, but McClain answered with a 61-yard scoring strike to Maleek Huggins that tied it 17-17.

Benoit capped a 72-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Patrick Williams for a 24-17 lead. Dominguez kicked a 39-yard field goal with a minute left to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to four at halftime.

Benoit’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Keith Jones Jr. was the lone score of the second half until Dominguez kicked a 42-yard field to make it a one-possession game with 1:21 remaining. Grambling used four plays to run out the clock.

Benoit totaled 220 yards on 12-for-20 passing with an interception. Andre Crews rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries.

McClain completed 15 of 18 passes for 224 yards for the Bulldogs. Huggins had six catches for 122 yards.

Grambling rushed for 197 yards while holding Bethune-Cookman to 26 yards on 29 attempts.

