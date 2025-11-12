Gleason throws 2 TD passes, Trayanum rushes for another in Toledo’s 24-3 win over Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw two touchdown passes and Chip Trayanum rushed for a score in Toledo’s 24-3…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw two touchdown passes and Chip Trayanum rushed for a score in Toledo’s 24-3 win over Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday night.

Gleason threw two interceptions in the first 11 minutes of the game, but the RedHawks were held to two punts in the span of eight offensive plays.

Gleason was 18-of-31 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns for Toledo (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference).

Trayanum punched in the game’s first score from 3-yards out midway through the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 46-yard drive. He ran for 96 yards on 21 carries.

With 18 seconds left in the half, Bryson Hammer returned a punt 54 yards and gained another 7 yards from sideline interference. On the ensuing play, Gleason found Jacob Peterson for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Rockets (6-4, 4-2) up 14-0 with 18 seconds left in the frame.

Gleason found Ryder Treadway for a 24-yard strike on the opening drive of the second half, and an interception from Henry Hesson set up a 26-yard field goal for Dom Dzioban and a 24-0 lead.

Hesson was 11-of-38 passing for 147 yards with three interceptions for Miami (5-5, 4-2). He was sacked six times, shared by seven different Toledo players. Miami was held to 222 total yards of offense.

