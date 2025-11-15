Glantz leads Lindenwood in 42-12 win over Eastern Illinois

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and Jared Rhodes ran for two…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and Jared Rhodes ran for two touchdowns and Lindenwood beat Eastern Illinois 42-12 on Saturday in a game it never trailed.

Lindenwood (5-6, 4-3 Ohio Valley-Big South Football Association) distanced itself from the Panthers (3-8, 2-6) scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Connor Wolf threw a 16-yard touchdown to DeAirious Smith to bring Eastern Illinois within 21-12 with 19 seconds left in the third.

To start the fourth, Glantz threw a 29-yard touchdown to Jalen Smith. A minute-and-a-half later, Steve Hall ran it in from the 5, and 2 1/2 minutes later, Glantz threw a 44-yard touchdown to Drew Krobath.

Smith caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Illinois’ Wolf threw for 130 yards and a touchdown.

