Gipson’s late score, Roach’s defense boost Abilene Christian 17-10 over Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Javon Gipson caught a go-ahead touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, Brandon Perez kicked three…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Javon Gipson caught a go-ahead touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, Brandon Perez kicked three field goals, and Kaghen Roach was involved in three sacks to lead Abilene Christian past Eastern Kentucky 17-10 on Saturday.

After Perez kicked his third of the day to tie the game at 10 apiece, Chris Wright strip-sacked Myles Burkett and Roach fell on the ball. Three plays later, Stone Earle found Gipson for a 6-yard, go-ahead strike with 4:08 remaining. Earle hit Jed Castles for a successful two-point conversion.

Gipson led the Wildcats (FCS No. 20, 7-4, 6-1 United Athletic) with 100 yards on six catches. Earle was 23-of-41 passing for 226 yards.

Roach led a six-sack day for the Wildcats defense, netting 2.5 for himself, along with two quarterback hurries.

Burkett was 10 of 20 for 165 yards for the Colonels (4-7, 2-5 UAC). Their offense was held to 165 total yards with just 10 on the ground.

Their scores came from a fumble and a turnover on downs. Brayden Latham’s 3-yard rush at the 9:13 mark of the fourth quarter put them ahead before Gipson’s touchdown.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.