Georgia State visits Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt matchup

Georgia State (1-7) at Coastal Carolina (5-3), Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 318.5 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 143.3 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (107th)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 412.5 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 192.6 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (93rd)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 360.4 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 248.9 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 111.5 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (115th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 452.6 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 247.6 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 205.0 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 40.8 points per game (135th)

Georgia State ranks 128th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 47.6% of third downs.

Georgia State is 119th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Georgia State ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 78.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Coastal Carolina’s 47th-ranked 50.0 per-game average.

Georgia State is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips. Coastal Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 38th at 80.6%.

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 447 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 398 yards on 70 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 197 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Georgia State

Passing: Cameran Brown, 1,123 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 267 yards on 61 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 689 yards on 47 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Coastal Carolina won 44-27 over Marshall on Thursday, Oct. 30. Samari Collier passed for 196 yards on 8-of-20 attempts (40.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 22 times for 75 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dominic Knicely carried the ball five times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown. Malcolm Gillie recorded 69 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Georgia State was beaten by South Alabama 38-31 on Thursday, Oct. 23. Brown led Georgia State with 241 yards on 19-of-33 passing (57.6%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards. Jordon Simmons had 78 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Hurst had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Coastal Carolina plays at Georgia Southern on Nov. 15. Georgia State hosts Marshall on Nov. 15.

