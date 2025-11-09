Fresno State squares off against Wyoming in MWC action

Wyoming (4-5) at Fresno State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Wyoming (4-5) at Fresno State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 347.1 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 193.9 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 153.2 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (78th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 300.9 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 173.2 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 127.7 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (43rd)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 346.2 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 196.1 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 150.1 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (122nd)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 348.0 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 184.9 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (30th)

Wyoming ranks 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 64th at 84.0%.

Wyoming is 94th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:08, compared to Fresno State’s 35th-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,486 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 490 yards on 79 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 353 yards on 31 catches, 4 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,727 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 450 yards on 85 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 442 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Fresno State won 30-7 over Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Carson Conklin passed for 35 yards on 10-of-21 attempts (47.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Luke carried the ball 16 times for 88 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Freeman put up 27 yards on four catches.

Wyoming fell 24-7 to San Diego State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Anderson threw for 93 yards on 12-of-24 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Landon Sims had 52 rushing yards on four carries. Michael Fitzgerald had three receptions for 46 yards.

Next game

Fresno State hosts Utah State on Nov. 22. Wyoming hosts Nevada on Nov. 22.

