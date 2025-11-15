Franklin’s late TD run helps UT Martin beat Charleston Southern 17-14

Chris Franklin’s 21-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter helped UT Martin beat Charleston Southern 17-14 on Saturday. Franklin…

Chris Franklin’s 21-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter helped UT Martin beat Charleston Southern 17-14 on Saturday.

Franklin scored with 6:53 to play. Zolten Osborne drove Charleston Southern down the field but the drive stalled when he was sacked on fourth-and-5 at the UT Martin 37 with 3:30 remaining.

Jase Bauer completed 18 of 26 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and led the Skyhawks on the ground with 54 yards on six carries. Franklin finished with 31 yards rushing.

Phaizon Wilson had 120 yards receiving on seven catches for UT Martin (6-5, 6-1 OVC-Big South). Scottie Alexander had three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Osborne was 14-of-25 passing for 276 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Charleston Southern (4-7, 3-4). Rashawn Cunningham made seven catches for 216 yards with a touchdown. Mekhi Campfield also had a touchdown catch. Ke’Marion Baldwin ran 12 times for 90 yards.

Bauer’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Alexander gave the Skyhawks a 7-0 lead early in the third quarter. Osborne connected with Cunningham on a 73-yard touchdown pass two plays later.

The Buccaneers took a 14-10 lead on Osborne’s short-yardage TD pass to Campfield with 9:04 remaining.

