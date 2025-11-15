Frankie Weaver’s 428 yards passing and 6 touchdowns lead Monmouth past North Carolina A&T 63-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Frankie Weaver threw for career highs of 428 yards and six touchdowns, Rodney Nelson ran for…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Frankie Weaver threw for career highs of 428 yards and six touchdowns, Rodney Nelson ran for 163 yards and three scores, and Monmouth beat North Carolina A&T 63-19 on Saturday.

Monmouth (9-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association), which was coming off a 34-13 loss to New Hampshire, improved to 9-1 versus FCS opponents this season and 2-0 following a defeat. The Hawks, ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches’ poll, still trail No. 9 Rhode Island (9-2, 7-0) in the conference standings.

TJ Speight and Maxwell James each had over 100-yard receiving for Monmouth. Speight had five catches for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns, and James added three grabs for 102 yards and a score. Josh Derry had two touchdown catches.

Weaver’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Speight gave Monmouth a 21-3 lead after the first quarter. Weaver added a 71-yard connection to James to cap a 95-yard drive for a 42-13 halftime lead.

Weaver had touchdown throws of 53 and 29 yards in the third to make it 56-13. Nelson’s touchdown runs of 6, 2 and 26 yards helped push him over the century mark for the ninth time this season.

Kevin White threw for 183 for North Carolina A&T (2-9, 2-5), with six completions and 103 yards to Jayvonne Dillard. White also ran for a score.

Monmouth’s scoring record is 65 against La Salle in 2005.

