Florida turnovers spark Kentucky victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky took advantage of four Florida turnovers and Cutter Boley threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats handled the Gators 38-7.

Seth McGowan ran for two touchdowns, and Dante Dowdell scored on a 65-yard run in the first home SEC win for Kentucky (4-5, 2-5) since a 33-14 win over Florida on Sept. 30, 2023.

Gator quarterback DJ Lagway was picked off three times in the first half before being replaced by freshman Tramell Jones Jr. after halftime. Kentucky scored 10 points off the Florida (3-6, 2-4) miscues.

Boley completed passes to 10 different receivers, including scoring passes of 29 yards to J.J. Hester and 15 yards to Jason Patterson.

“This whole week, we came with juice, and everybody was excited, and everybody was ready to play,” Boley said. “We had a heartbeat tonight, and it was just really good to see these guys play hard.

Kentucky led 24-7 at the half and put the game away to start the third quarter with a 13-play drive that took 7:26 off the clock. McGowan ended the drive with his second score of the night, a 5-yard run.

“That was an enormous drive to start the second half. We mixed it up and had balance,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “Having a long drive and getting seven points out of it is pretty important.”

The Takeaway

Florida: The Gator defense came into the game 32nd in the nation in points allowed per game at 20.5. But the turnovers put them in a tough position, and they gave up 401 total yards. It was Florida’s second straight loss after Coach Billy Napier was fired on Oct. 19.

Kentucky: After consecutive wins, there is a path, albeit a tough one, to the postseason. Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech, No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, next Saturday. With a win next week, a victory on the road over No. 15 Vanderbilt or No. 14 Louisville would make the Wildcats bowl eligible.

Calzada makes wrong headlines

Former Kentucky starting quarterback Zach Calzada has apologized for a social media video he posted showing him flashing $100 dollar bills in response to being criticized. The transfer quarterback hurt his shoulder and then lost his starting job to Boley after two games. After the video went viral Thursday and made national headlines, Calzada posted an apology. The Kentucky athletic department stated, “Zach has taken responsibility for his actions. He has done the right thing and apologized. Now, it’s time to move forward.”

Comedy of errors

The two teams combined for four turnovers in the final 35 seconds of the first half.

The antics started when Wildcat Quay’sheed Scott picked off a Lagway pass at the Kentucky 26 and returned it 55 yards. Boley then fumbled and Aaron Chiles recovered at the Florida 22. Three plays later, Daveren Rayner picked off another Lagway pass. On Kentucky’s first play, Bryce Thornton intercepted a Boley pass.

Up Next

Florida: Travels to No. 7 Mississippi.

UK: Hosts Tennessee Tech.

