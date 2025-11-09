Florida International and Liberty meet in CUSA action

Liberty (4-5) at Florida International (4-5), Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Florida International…

Liberty (4-5) at Florida International (4-5), Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 393.2 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 214.6 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 178.7 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (80th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 410.0 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 264.7 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

Liberty Offense

Overall: 374.3 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 197.2 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 177.1 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (100th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 360.7 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (53rd)

Florida International ranks 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:10.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,402 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 955 yards on 151 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 479 yards on 34 catches, 5 TDs

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 1,602 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 738 yards on 128 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 493 yards on 26 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Florida International won 56-30 over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 8. Joe Pesansky led Florida International with 257 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens had 68 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Perry recorded 71 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Liberty lost 21-17 to Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Vasko led Liberty with 196 yards on 18-of-35 passing (51.4%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dickens carried the ball 28 times for 127 yards and scored one touchdown. Reese Smith recorded 62 yards on four catches.

Next game

Florida International hosts Jacksonville State on Nov. 22. Liberty plays at Louisiana Tech on Nov. 22.

