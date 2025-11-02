Florida Atlantic meets Tulsa in AAC action

Tulsa (2-6) at Florida Atlantic (3-5), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Florida Atlantic…

Tulsa (2-6) at Florida Atlantic (3-5), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 428.6 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 325.9 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (55th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 409.4 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 205.3 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 204.1 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (130th)

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 380.6 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 230 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 150.6 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (110th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 415.5 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 223.6 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 191.9 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (101st)

Florida Atlantic is last in the FBS with a -14 turnover margin.

Florida Atlantic ranks 96th in the FBS averaging 60.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Tulsa’s 13th-ranked 37.6 per-game average.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Florida Atlantic is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:59, while Tulsa’s 115th-ranked average is 28:19.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 2,328 yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 330 yards on 66 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 627 yards on 67 catches, 1 TD

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,329 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 675 yards on 148 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 412 yards on 45 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic fell 42-32 to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 25. Veltkamp passed for 299 yards on 25-of-41 attempts (61.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 20 yards. Sands carried the ball seven times for 22 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Jayshon Platt put up 121 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Tulsa lost 38-37 to Temple on Saturday, Oct. 25. Hayes threw for 296 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Richardson carried the ball 19 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for eight yards. Josh Smith recorded 112 yards on four catches.

Next game

Florida Atlantic plays at Tulane on Nov. 15. Tulsa hosts Oregon State on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.