Florida and No. 21 Tennessee meet in SEC play

No. 21 Tennessee (7-3) at Florida (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Florida Offense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 217.1 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 122.4 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (113th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 366.3 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 223.1 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 143.2 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (62nd)

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 495 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 318.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 176.7 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 43.4 points per game (2nd)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 390.3 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 260.7 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 129.6 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (96th)

Florida is 97th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.7% of the time. Tennessee ranks 27th on offense, converting on 46.2% of third downs.

Florida ranks 89th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Tennessee’s 32nd-ranked +4 margin.

Tennessee is 85th in the FBS averaging 58.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 32nd-ranked 44.9 per-game average.

Tennessee is 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.2% of trips. Florida’s red zone offense ranks 11th, scoring on 93.3% of red zone opportunities.

Tennessee is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:48, compared to Florida’s 71st-ranked average of 29:50.

Team leaders

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,980 yards, 12 TDs, 13 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 808 yards on 164 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 485 yards on 33 catches, 0 TDs

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 2,941 yards, 22 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 770 yards on 119 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 873 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Florida lost 34-24 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 15. Lagway passed for 218 yards on 16-of-31 attempts (51.6%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 34 yards and one rushing touchdown. Baugh had 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 16 yards. TJ Abrams had three receptions for 76 yards.

Tennessee defeated New Mexico State 42-9 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Aguilar led Tennessee with 204 yards on 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 34 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bishop had 80 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 26 yards. Brazzell put up 65 yards on three catches.

Next game

Florida hosts Florida State on Nov. 29. Tennessee hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt on Nov. 29.

