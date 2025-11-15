Fenner grabs 3 TDs, game-winning 2-pt for South Dakota in wild 53-51 5OT win over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Larenzo Fenner caught six passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, catching the game-sealing two-point try…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Larenzo Fenner caught six passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, catching the game-sealing two-point try as South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 53-51 in a five-overtime thriller on Saturday.

The 22nd-ranked FCS Coyotes (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley) rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead with 1:10 left.

Fenner caught his second touchdown with 4:06 left in regulation to tie it, and Will Leyland kicked a 32-yard field goal to make it 34-31 with 1:10 remaining.

The 23rd-ranked Salukis (6-5, 3-4) marched down the field and Paul Geelan connected on a field goal from the 36 to force overtime.

Each team traded touchdowns through the first two overtime periods, with Southern Illinois scoring on the first play each time. Each team missed on their two-point tries in the third OT, each scored in the fourth, and South Dakota got a stop in the fifth to set up Fenner’s game winner.

Aidan Bouman was 21-of-30 passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Carson Fletcher rushed for 104 yards on 19 touches.

For the Salukis, DJ Williams threw for 303 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 19-of-31 passing, and added 89 rushing yards on 16 carries.

