Father says Ethan Pritchard determined to walk, play football at Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Pritchard returned to Doak Campbell Stadium in a wheelchair on Saturday, reuniting with his Florida State teammates as the freshman linebacker continues to rehabilitate from a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 31.

And his dad, Earl, says Ethan plans to walk with goals of returning to school in early January for Florida State’s spring semester — and playing football with the Seminoles in the fall.

“He’s coming back on that field,” Earl Pritchard told The Associated Press before Saturday’s Virginia Tech-Florida State game. “He’ll be back next year. When the season starts back, he’ll be out there full stride.”

Ethan Pritchard was shot while taking his aunt and a 3-year-old back to their apartment in Havana, Fla. Law enforcement officials said Pritchard did nothing wrong and think his car was mistaken for another man. Four men, including a juvenile, have been arrested in the case.

“I turned the corner and shots rang off,” Ethan told WESH-TV on Thursday. “I put the car in reverse and just backed up and after that, I don’t remember what else happened.”

After he was released by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Pritchard began his rehabilitation in Jacksonville. Ethan was released on Thursday and attended Florida State’s practice on Friday. Earl said his son will now recover back home in Samford, Fla., but will also make trips back to Jacksonville.

“He shocked the doctors,” Earl said. “The doctors didn’t even expect it. But because of his determination, they just sit back and watch like we do. Enjoy the ride.”

Ethan smiled as he was surrounded by his dad and family members. They greeted the Seminoles upon the team buses’ arrival at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms handed the team’s sledgehammer — which is used to break a rock after wins as well as key moments in the offseason — to Earl.

Florida State fans walked over to Ethan to smile, hug and take photos with him. Ethan has remained positive throughout his recovery, including a smile on Saturday. Why has he been so positive?

“Because he can come do this right here, hang out with his buddies and be out there on the field with them,” Earl said. “He’s out there having fun now.”

Earl said he was appreciative of coach Mike Norvell, coaches and Florida State players for their encouragement throughout the last few months. Ethan and his family were shown on the Jumbotron enjoying the game from a luxury box.

“Florida State is the best,” Earl said. “A lot of people talk the talk, but Florida State walks it. They’re good people. Not just coach Norvell.”

Friends started a GoFundMe to help support Ethan and his family’s medical needs. More than $148,000 had been raised as of Saturday evening.

“First of all, thank you to all the people that we don’t even know that prayed, still praying, donated and everything,” Earl said. “And it’s not going to waste. Trust me, it’s going to good use. It’s all being used on him. Thank you for the prayers. We are still making progress.

“He’s going to come to class. He’ll be back in class (in January). Even if he comes in a wheelchair. But I think he’ll be walking by then.”

