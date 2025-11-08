Ethan Greenwood throws for 2 touchdowns, runs for another and Long Island beats Duquesne 29-11

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Greenwood threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, O’Shawn Ross Jr. rushed for…

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Greenwood threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, O’Shawn Ross Jr. rushed for 92 yards and Long Island beat Duquesne 29-11 on Saturday.

The opening drive of the game by Duquesne was halted when Braylon Vincent intercepted a pass and ran it back 11 yards. The second drive for the Dukes ended in a three-and-out and Greenwood answered with a 20-yard scoring run.

Greenwood’s 12-yard touchdown pass to O’Shawn Ross Jr. made it 15-3 at halftime.

Trey Watkins broke the game open with a 30-yard interception return in the third quarter to make it 22-3. Greenwood added a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Kelley.

Greenwood was 9-of-15 passing for 122 yards without an interception and he carried it 16 times for 91 yards for LIU (4-6, 2-3 NEC).

Tyler Riddell went 13 of 31 for 119 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Duquesne (5-5, 3-2). Ness Davis carried it for 91 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.