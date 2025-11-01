England’s 4-yard TD grab completes Morehead State comeback against Davidson, 28-24

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens linked with Bronson England on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:06 remaining to complete…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens linked with Bronson England on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:06 remaining to complete Morehead State’s comeback win over Davidson, 28-24 on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-5, 3-3 Pioneer Football League) rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win their third straight game and get back to .500 for the first time since Week 4.

Garnett Davis III scored on his only carry of the game, a 1-yard rush with 7:11 left to get Morehead State within one score. After an interception by Davidson on the next drive, the Eagles had a 30-yard field goal try blocked.

Morehead State’s defense forced a three-and-out to send the offense back onto the field and complete the game-winning drive.

Isaac Stopke ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, scoring on Morehead State’s first drive of the game. Ryan Upp added 169 yards receiving on eight receptions.

The Wildcats (1-8, 0-5) were paced by Mason Sheron and Will Jones, who ran for 64 and 61 yards, respectively, and each scored rushing touchdowns.

