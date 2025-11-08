Elliott’s rushing, Stoyanovich’s late FG push Bryant past Albany 27-24

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Elliott rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Nicholas Stoyanovich made a game-winning field…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Elliott rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Nicholas Stoyanovich made a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter to give Bryant a 27-24 win over Albany on Saturday.

Stoyanovich made a 26-yard kick with 5:43 remaining to give the Bulldogs (3-7) a lead they never surrendered.

After Albany jumped out to a 10-0 lead on an 18-yard reception by Steven Mahar Jr. from Jack Shields, Elliott cut into the deficit with a 7-yard rush at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter.

Shields went 22-of-31 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Great Danes (1-9).

The Bulldogs tied the game in the third quarter after a 68-yard touchdown reception by Zyheem Collick to Jaden Keefner and a 21-yard kick from Stoyanovich.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.