EJ Colson throws 3 first-half touchdown passes to lead Incarnate Word to 24-17 victory over Lamar

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — EJ Colson threw three first-half touchdown passes and Incarnate Word held on for a 24-17 victory…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — EJ Colson threw three first-half touchdown passes and Incarnate Word held on for a 24-17 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Colson had a 1-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Walthall at the end of a 14-play drive for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and Incarnate Word’s Cardinals (3-6, 1-4) never trailed in dealing Lamar’s Cardinals (7-2, 4-1) their first Southland Conference defeat while ending their seven-game win streak.

Colson connected with Jackson Lowe for an 8-yard touchdown at the 6:48 mark of the second, before hitting Josh Lorick for a 45-yard score with 38 seconds left to give Incarnate Word a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The advantage was 24-3 after Will Faris’ 39-yard field goal was the lone score in the third quarter.

Joshua Robinson capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the final period. Robert Coleman threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaydn Girard with 70 seconds left to set the final margin.

Colson totaled 161 yards on 21-for-28 passing. Lorick had eight catches for 90 yards.

Coleman completed 18 of 25 passes for 182 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.