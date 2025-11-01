Edwards scores twice, leads dominant ground game in Lafayette’s 21-13 win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kente Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns and led a 217-yard rushing performance from the Lafayette offense…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kente Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns and led a 217-yard rushing performance from the Lafayette offense in a 21-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Edwards opened and closed the scoring on a day he had 146 rushing yards on 28 carries. He scored for the Leopards (6-4, 4-0 Patriot League) at the end of the first quarter with a a 10-yard rush, then added his second with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross (1-8, 1-3) took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter when Max Mosey returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown.

Ethan Weber retook the lead for the Leopards with a 1-yard score late in the third quarter. He played an effective backup role with 67 rushing yards.

Jayden Clerveaux led the Crusaders’ offense with 135 yards on the ground. Dominic Campanile was 17-of-22 passing for 127 yards with an interception.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.