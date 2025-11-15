Edwards’ 70-yard TD run in 4th pushes Lafayette past Richmond 35-28

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kente Edwards ran for 265 yards that included a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kente Edwards ran for 265 yards that included a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help Lafayette pull away and beat Richmond 35-28 on Saturday.

Edwards burst up the middle and then ran untouched along the right sideline to cap the scoring with 6:09 to play. Edwards also had a 61-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and finished with 26 carries.

Dean DeNobile was 14-of-25 passing and threw three touchdown passes and an interception for Lafayette (8-3, 6-0 Patriot League). Carson Persing caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for the FCS 25th-ranked Leopards. Nick Bierman had two touchdown catches and finished with 52 yards receiving.

Kyle Wickersham accounted for three touchdowns for Richmond (6-4, 3-3). He completed 20 of 35 passes for 234 yards, threw two touchdown passes and an interception and had short-yardage touchdown run. Aziz Foster-Powell added 70 yards rushing with a 12-yard touchdown for the Spiders.

