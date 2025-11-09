Eastern Michigan visits Ball State in MAC matchup

Eastern Michigan (3-7) at Ball State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Ball…

Eastern Michigan (3-7) at Ball State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 268.9 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 134.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 134.3 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (130th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 402.7 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 227.7 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 175 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (93rd)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 368.6 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 226.1 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 142.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (90th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 436 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 203.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 232.2 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (119th)

Eastern Michigan is 129th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 47.4% of third downs.

Ball State is 11th in the FBS averaging 37.7 penalty yards per game.

Ball State is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 39th at 80.4%.

Eastern Michigan is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:48.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 1,155 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 525 yards on 107 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 238 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 2,261 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 823 yards on 145 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nick Devereaux, 488 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Ball State won 17-13 over Kent State on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Kelly passed for 173 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 53 yards. Ashley had 12 rushing yards on six carries, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Kameron Anthony had two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan won 27-21 over Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 210 yards on 22-of-39 passing (56.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 28 yards. McMillan had 100 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 30 yards. Devereaux recorded 79 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ball State plays at Toledo on Nov. 22. Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

