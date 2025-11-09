East Carolina takes on No. 22 Memphis in AAC play

No. 22 Memphis (8-2) at East Carolina (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats…

No. 22 Memphis (8-2) at East Carolina (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 467.7 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 281.7 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 186.0 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (25th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 326.0 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 220.0 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 106.0 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (15th)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 429.8 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.6 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 187.2 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (15th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 357.9 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 230.0 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 127.9 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (35th)

Memphis ranks 62nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.0% of the time. East Carolina ranks 9th on offense, converting on 51.1% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. East Carolina ranks 24th in the FBS at +5, and Memphis ranks 10th at +8.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. East Carolina is 6th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 69.2% of trips. Memphis’ red zone defense ranks 23rd at 77.8%.

Team leaders

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 2,469 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 534 yards on 101 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 683 yards on 44 catches, 4 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 2,186 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 71.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 535 yards on 89 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 745 yards on 50 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

East Carolina won 48-22 over Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 8. Houser led East Carolina with 224 yards on 26-of-41 passing (63.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 26 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Montgomery carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Anthony Smith recorded 69 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Memphis was beaten by Tulane 38-32 on Friday, Nov. 7. Lewis threw for 317 yards on 29-of-34 attempts (85.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Arrington Maiden had 35 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Braham had 11 receptions for 113 yards.

Next game

East Carolina plays at UTSA on Nov. 22. Memphis hosts Navy on Nov. 27.

