East Carolina hosts Charlotte in AAC action

Charlotte (1-7) at East Carolina (5-3), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats East Carolina…

Charlotte (1-7) at East Carolina (5-3), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 475.3 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 288.9 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 186.4 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 32.1 points per game (45th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 212 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 114.3 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (13th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 324.9 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 218.1 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 106.8 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (128th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 477.9 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 270.1 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 207.8 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (132nd)

Charlotte is 110th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.9% of the time. East Carolina ranks 7th on offense, converting on 52.8% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to East Carolina’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

East Carolina ranks 116th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.5% of trips. Charlotte’s red zone defense ranks 118th at 90.9%.

Team leaders

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 2,245 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 449 yards on 90 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 614 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Grayson Loftis, 766 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 50.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 215 yards on 55 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 541 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

East Carolina defeated Temple 45-14 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Houser led East Carolina with 256 yards on 19-of-24 passing (79.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Montgomery had 84 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for four yards. Yannick Smith had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Charlotte fell 54-20 to North Texas on Friday, Oct. 24. Loftis led Charlotte with 295 yards on 20-of-36 passing (55.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jariel Cobb had 59 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Nicholas recorded 187 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

East Carolina hosts No. 25 Memphis on Nov. 15. Charlotte hosts UTSA on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.