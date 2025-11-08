Dylan Evans’ 15-yard TD grab with 20 seconds left helps Mercyhurst beat Saint Francis 16-15

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena found Dylan Evans for a 15-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left in the fourth…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena found Dylan Evans for a 15-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Mercyhurst kept Saint Francis winless with a 16-15 victory on Saturday.

The Lakers’ 2-point conversion attempt failed before Saint Francis ended the game on a lateral play.

Mac Plummer scored the opening nine points of the game for Saint Francis on field goals of 28, 34 and 26 yards. He added two field goals, from 20 and 25 yards, in the final two minutes to take a 15-10 lead with 1:07 left.

Mercyhurst’s game-winning drive went 65 yards in six plays. Urena completed his first four passes of the drive, including completions of 7, 13 and 20 yards to Evans.

Evans finished with nine catches for 138 yards for Mercyhurst (4-6, 3-2 NEC).

Nick Whitfield Jr. was 21-of-36 passing for 193 yards for Saint Francis (0-9, 0-5), which has lost 10 straight dating to last season.

It was the first meeting between the Lakers and the Red Flash in Loretto since Mercyhurst took down SFU 13-6 in 1996. Mercyhurst joined the FCS last season, with the Lakers securing their first unofficial NEC victory with a 21-20 win over the Red Flash in Erie.

