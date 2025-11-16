Dye has 39 carries for 181 yards and 3 TDs, Southern Utah beats Central Arkansas 28-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Joshua Dye had 39 carries for 181 yards and scored on runs of 25, 15…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Joshua Dye had 39 carries for 181 yards and scored on runs of 25, 15 and 3 yards Saturday night to help Southern Utah beat Central Arkansas 28-21.

Bronson Barron, on second-and-goal from the 1, faked a handoff to Dye up the middle, rolled right and went untouched into the end zone to cap the scoring with four seconds left in the third quarter.

Landen Chambers ran for a 4-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half with a 2-yard scoring run to give Central Arkansas (3-8, 2-5 United Athletic Conference) a 21-14 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter.

The Thunderbirds responded with a 12-play drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock and culminated with Dye’s short TD run. A couple plays later, Mikey Allen intercepted a pass to give Southern Utah possession near midfield and set up Barron’s go-ahead touchdown.

Barron was 20-of-26 passing for 204 yards and threw an interception for Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2).

Chambers finished with 110 yards rushing on 19 carries. Austin Myers was 17-of-32 passing for 224 yards and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Henry that opened the scoring.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.