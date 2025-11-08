Duffy accounts for 4 TDs to lead New Haven over Merrimack 41-31

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — AJ Duffy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead New Haven…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — AJ Duffy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead New Haven over Merrimack 41-31 on Saturday night.

Duffy completed 15 of 26 passes for 311 yards and added 70 yards rushing on 12 carries that included a short-yardage touchdown run. Jonathan Lawson, Kevonne Wilder, Issac Glaudin and Evan Chieca each had a touchdown catch for New Haven (5-5).

Lawson led with 114 yards on two receptions. Chieca caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from running back Jayden Shwed that tied it 14-all in the second quarter.

Ayden Pereira was 10-of-19 passing for 172 yards and threw a touchdown pass and interception for Merrimack (3-7), which led 24-14 at halftime.

Duffy’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Lawson tied it 24-all midway through the third quarter. In the fourth, Duffy connected with Glaudin on a 37-yard touchdown pass and Wilder on 60-yarder to make it 41-24 with 6:38 to play.

