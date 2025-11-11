Dru DeShields throws 5 TD passes, Kent State beats Akron 42-35 in OT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dru DeShields threw touchdown passes to five different receivers, which included a 25-yarder to Ardell Banks…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dru DeShields threw touchdown passes to five different receivers, which included a 25-yarder to Ardell Banks on the first play of overtime, and Kent State beat Akron 42-35 on Tuesday night.

DeShields finished 17-of-25 passing for 317 yards for Kent State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). The redshirt freshman threw TD passes of 89 yards to Da’Realyst Clark, 43 yards to Cade Wolford, 7 yards to Terik Mulder and 27 yards to DaShawn Martin, the last of which gave the Golden Flashes a 35-17 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Ben Finley, who connected with Marcel Williams for a 30-yard TD in the second quarter, hit Williams for a 12-yard score with 10:58 left in regulation for Akron (4-7, 3-4). Matthew Schramm kicked a 20-yard field goal about four minutes later that made it 35-27. After a fumble by DeShields was recovered by Ronald Hull at the Akron 42, Finley threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Israel Polk and then hit Williams for the 2-point conversion with 2:04 to go in the fourth quarter to make it 35-all.

Finley’s pass to Connor Cravaack on fourth-and-4 in OT fell incomplete.

Finley was 32-of-59 passing for 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and Williams finished with 14 receptions for 206 yards. Jordan Gant had 96 yards rushing and a TD on 22 carries.

