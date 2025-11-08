Dietrich throws for 3 TDs, Milligan catches 2 and Bucknell takes down Fordham 37-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Dietrich threw for three touchdowns and connected with Sam Milligan for two of them as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Dietrich threw for three touchdowns and connected with Sam Milligan for two of them as Bucknell cruised past Fordham 37-19 on Saturday.

Dietrich completed 17 of his 22 passes for 166 yards, linking up with Milligan on four passes for 77 yards. Michael Cadden added four catches of his own for 32 yards and another score, while rushing for 31 yards on six carries.

The Bison (5-5, 2-3 Patriot) scored 17 unanswered points to open the game, capped off by a blocked punt recovered by Jack Goheen for a touchdown. The Rams (1-9, 1-5) rallied with two touchdowns in the second quarter to make it a one-score game, but Bucknell rattled off a 27-second touchdown drive before halftime to extend their lead to 12.

Matt Schearer hit on 37- and 42-yard field goals, and Milligan’s second touchdown of the day late in the fourth put the game out of reach.

Gunnar Smith threw for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 56 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Rams.

Fordham leads the series, 21-17 since 1929. Bucknell has won two straight matchups after losing 11 straight from 2013 to ’23.

