Dickens tallies career highs on ground as Liberty’s offense breaks out to beat Delaware 59-30

Evan Dickens rushed for career highs of 217 yards and four touchdowns, and Ethan Vasko accounted for three touchdowns as Liberty's offense led a 59-30 win over Delaware.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Evan Dickens rushed for career highs of 217 yards and four touchdowns, and Ethan Vasko accounted for three touchdowns as Liberty’s offense led a 59-30 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Vasko scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown at the 6:02 mark in the first quarter, and the Flames (4-4, 3-1 Conference USA) never trailed after that point, in a game they tallied 561 yards of offense.

Dickens tallied rushing touchdowns on four consecutive drives starting in the second quarter, ending with a 72-yard scamper to open the second quarter.

Vasko’s had passing touchdowns on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter, finding Donte Lee Jr. and Jacob Jenkins, who combined for 175 receiving yards.

Vasko was 14-of-20 passing for 221 yards and an interception.

Nick Minicucci accounted for three touchdowns for the Blue Hens (4-4, 2-3), with one on the ground. He was 29-of-49 passing for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Liberty offense entered Saturday averaging 19.1 points per game, 120 out of 134 teams in FBS football. It’s the most points in a game for the Flames since November 4, 2023.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.