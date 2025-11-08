Devin Farrell guides Rhode Island to 34-20 victory over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Devin Farrell ran for a score before throwing two touchdown passes and Rhode Island beat Elon…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Devin Farrell ran for a score before throwing two touchdown passes and Rhode Island beat Elon 34-20 on Saturday.

Luke Barnes kicked a 50-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession to give Elon the lead. Farrell capped a 16-play 96-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Rhode Island (8-2, 6-0 Coastal Athletic Association), tied for No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, led 7-3 after one quarter.

Garth White kicked a 52-yard field goal and Greg Gaines caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Farrell to stretch the Rams’ advantage to 17-3 midway through the second quarter. Farrell threw a short first-down pass to Aboraa Kwarteng and he turned it into a 70-yard touchdown for a 21-point lead.

Landen Clark tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Fuhrmann on the final play of the half to cut it to 24-10.

White kicked a 43-yard field goal early, but DJ James-Hamilton returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to pull the Phoenix within 27-17 after three quarters.

Alex McClelland scored on a 6-yard run on the first play of the fourth to cap the scoring for the Rams.

Farrell finished with 309 yards on 24-for-30 passing. Kwarteng had four receptions for 124 yards and Gaines had six for 85. Antwain Littleton Jr. rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries.

Clark completed 12 of 18 passes for 104 yards for Elon (4-6, 2-4). Backup Marco Lainez added 91 yards on 6-for-13 passing.

