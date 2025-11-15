Dennis, Bingmon, McDowell each score twice in Prairie View A&M’s 56-9 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Chase Bingmon, Lamagea McDowell and Andre Dennis each had two touchdowns for Prairie View A&M…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Chase Bingmon, Lamagea McDowell and Andre Dennis each had two touchdowns for Prairie View A&M in a 56-9 blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

McDowell opened the tab for the Panthers (8-3, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 13- and 2-yard scores, midway through the first quarter and on the first play of the second quarter.

Dennis followed suit, catching 10- and 6-yard passes from Christian Peters in the second quarter.

Bingmon’s scores followed on the other side of halftime, with a 6-yard effort after Jaylen Jennings opened with the only touchdown for the Golden Lions (4-7, 2-5). Bingmon broke free for a 72-yard score at the start of the fourth to highlight a 15-carry, 135-yard rushing day.

Both quarterbacks threw two touchdown passes, with Peters relieved in the second half for Tevin Carter. Carter’s lone passes went for 22-yard and 65-yard touchdown strikes.

Peters was 20-of-24 passing for 269 yards.

The Panthers out-gained the Golden Lions 618-253, and 356-80 through the air. Eight of the Panthers’ 12 drives ended in touchdowns.

