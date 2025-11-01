Delano Franklin’s punt-return touchdown caps rally and Grambling edges Alabama A&M 13-10

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Delano Franklin returned a punt 64 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Delano Franklin returned a punt 64 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Grambling defeated Alabama A&M 13-10 on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SWAC) won without the benefit of an offensive touchdown after rallying from a 10-0 first quarter deficit.

Josh McCormick kicked field goals of 30 and 38 yards in the second quarter to get Grambling within 10-6 at halftime and Franklin’s punt return midway through the fourth quarter capped the comeback.

Neither defense allowed 200 yards and the teams combined to go 1 for 26 on third down.

JD Davis II threw for 123 yards for the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-4). His 43-yard pass to Donovan Payne in the first quarter was the game’s only offensive touchdown.

Hayden Benoit had 91 yards passing for Grambling.

Grambling was won three in a row. ___

