Del Rio-Wilson throws 3 TD passes as Marshall wins 30-18 over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw three touchdown passes for Marshall in a 30-18 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

Del Rio-Wilson distributed the ball to six different receivers, finding Toby Payne five times for 110 yards, including a 26-yard score. Adrian Norton and Demarcus Lacy caught the other touchdown passes.

Del Rio-Wilson was 22-of-37 passing for 321 yards for the Thundering Herd (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt), along with 97 yards on the ground.

Marshall’s first score came off an interception thrown by TJ Finley, evening the score after Jordon Simmons broke free for a 92-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. Simmons had 164 yards on 19 carries.

Georgia State (1-9, 0-6) went into the half trailing 21-10 after Braeden McAlister made a program-record 60-yard field goal as time expired.

The Panthers came to within three points after Finley found Grant Hollier, then Simmons for a touchdown and two-point conversion. Finley was 25 of 39 for 251 yards with two interceptions.

Norton’s 29-yard scoring grab for the Thundering Herd with 6:38 remaining capped an eight-play, 97-yard drive that put the game out of reach.

