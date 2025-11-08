Davis catches two TDs in Stephen F. Austin’s 50-3 win over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaiah Davis caught two touchdown passes, four other players found the end zone, and Stephen F. Austin…

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaiah Davis caught two touchdown passes, four other players found the end zone, and Stephen F. Austin defeated Houston Christian in a 50-3 rout to stay perfect in Southland Conference play.

The Lumberjacks (8-2, 6-0), ranked 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll, were dominant on both sides of the ball, gaining 400 total yards to the Huskies’ 134. Defensively, SFA had six sacks, two interceptions, and 13 tackles for loss.

Jerrell Wimbley (15 carries, 48 yards) rushed for a score, and JT Kitna scored his first career rushing touchdown and threw for another as the backups entered the game in the fourth quarter. Kylon Harris and Jordan Nabors each had touchdown receptions.

Three straight touchdown drives in the third quarter put the game firmly out of reach. Houston Christian’s lone points, a 45-yard field goal from Ryan Zuckert, came early in the second quarter.

SFA still leads the series, 6-1 since 2014. Houston Christian’s lone win was a 31-24 decision in 2016.

