CUSA matchup features New Mexico State squaring off against Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State (6-2) at New Mexico State (3-5), Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 301.4 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 232.9 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 68.5 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (112th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 390.5 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 246.4 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 144.1 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (78th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 372.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 217.5 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 155.0 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (78th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 389.3 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 227.0 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 162.3 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (36th)

Kennesaw State is 90th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to New Mexico State’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. New Mexico State is 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:16, while Kennesaw State’s 128th-ranked average is 27:07.

Team leaders

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 1,829 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 298 yards on 80 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 476 yards on 39 catches, 3 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 1,045 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 69.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 382 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 494 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

New Mexico State fell 35-16 to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 1. Fife passed for 110 yards on 13-of-39 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 22 yards. Isaiah Rudison carried the ball seven times for 34 yards. Faupel put up 29 yards on three catches.

Kennesaw State won 33-20 over UTEP on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Odom threw for 86 yards on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Chase Belcher carried the ball 24 times for 113 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Javon Rogers had one reception for 66 yards.

Next game

New Mexico State plays at No. 14 Tennessee on Nov. 15. Kennesaw State plays at Jacksonville State on Nov. 15.

