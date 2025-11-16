CUSA matchup features Middle Tennessee against Sam Houston

Sam Houston (2-8) at Middle Tennessee (1-9), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Middle…

Sam Houston (2-8) at Middle Tennessee (1-9), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 352 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 265.1 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 86.9 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (115th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 404 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 248.2 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (126th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 308.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 176.4 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 131.9 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (126th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 474.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 275.2 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 199.5 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (132nd)

Sam Houston ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.7% of third downs.

Middle Tennessee is 81st in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Sam Houston’s 22nd-ranked +6 margin.

Middle Tennessee ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.9% of trips.

Sam Houston ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:13.

Team leaders

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 2,157 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 551 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam’ron Lacy, 499 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 1,108 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Landan Brown, 415 yards on 69 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Reed, 344 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Middle Tennessee fell 42-26 to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15. Roman Gagliano led Middle Tennessee with 389 yards on 25-of-42 passing (59.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards. DJ Taylor carried the ball six times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Myles Butler put up 105 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Sam Houston won 26-23 over Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 15. Landyn Locke led Sam Houston with 213 yards on 16-of-38 passing (42.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Brown carried the ball 10 times for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Reed recorded 66 yards on two catches.

Next game

Middle Tennessee plays at New Mexico State on Nov. 29. Sam Houston hosts Florida International on Nov. 29.

