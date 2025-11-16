CUSA matchup features Florida International taking on Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State (7-3) at Florida International (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

Jacksonville State (7-3) at Florida International (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 391.4 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 213.7 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 177.7 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (72nd)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 406.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 260.0 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 146.8 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (101st)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 418.1 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 157.9 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 260.2 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (52nd)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 398.6 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (81st)

Jacksonville State is 19th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Jacksonville State is 13th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 93.0% of trips.

Florida International ranks 25th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 31:58.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,402 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 1,039 yards on 169 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 567 yards on 42 catches, 6 TDs

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 843 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,313 yards on 227 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 393 yards on 12 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Florida International beat Liberty 34-27 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Joe Pesansky passed for 206 yards on 24-of-34 attempts (70.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens had 84 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Perry put up 88 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Jacksonville State won 35-26 over Kennesaw State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Creel led Jacksonville State with 137 yards on 8-of-13 passing (61.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Cook had 132 rushing yards on 27 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Johnson put up 112 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Florida International plays at Sam Houston on Nov. 29. Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky on Nov. 29.

