Crowther scores twice, sets career high in Dartmouth’s 24-14 win over Cornell

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — D.J. Crowther scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and ran for a career-high 197 yards to…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — D.J. Crowther scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and ran for a career-high 197 yards to lead Dartmouth 24-14 past Cornell on Saturday.

Crowther, the second-leading rusher in the Ivy League, racked up his third 100-yard game of the season on 31 carries.

He gave Dartmouth (7-2, 4-2 Ivy) a 10-7 lead at the 3:04 mark of the second quarter with a 67-yard scamper, and the Big Green never relinquished the lead again. He added his second score, a 20-yard rush, on the other side of the break.

Grayson Saunier added a 1-yard sneak at the 14:17 mark of the fourth quarter. Saunier was 13-of-23 passing for 122 yards.

Garrett Bass-Sulpizio accounted for both scores for Cornell, keeping a 3-yard rush in the second quarter, and finding TJ Hamilton for a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Bass-Sulpizio was 37-of-45 passing for 328 yards.

The loss snaps a streak of four-straight wins for the Big Red (4-5, 3-3), after opening the season 0-4.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.