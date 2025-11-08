Cromwell runs for 2 TDs, Katsis has 100-yard KOR; NAU beats Northern Colorado 49-10

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Seth Cromwell had two of Northern Arizona’s five rushing touchdowns, Kolbe Katsis scored on a 100-yard…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Seth Cromwell had two of Northern Arizona’s five rushing touchdowns, Kolbe Katsis scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, and the Lumberjacks beat Northern Colorado 49-10 on Saturday.

Ty Pennington threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Raines to open the scoring about seven minutes into the game, Darvon Hubbard scored on a 4-yard run late in the first quarter and Quran Gossett ran for a 7-yard TD that made it 21-3 with two minutes left in the second.

Brandon Johnson’s 3-yard touchdown run for Northern Colorado (3-6, 1-4 Big Sky Conference) capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive with 23 seconds left in the first half but Katsis returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD that gave the Lumberjacks a 28-10 lead at halftime. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Northern Arizona (5-4, 2-3) player since 2017, also against the Bears.

Cromwell scored on third-quarter runs of 2 and 7 yards before Ryan Fontaine capped the scoring with a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Pennington was 19-of-22 passing for 255 yards.

Eric Gibson Jr. completed 17 of 28 passes for 151 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for the Bears.

