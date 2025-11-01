Craig sets Harvard career TD passing record in Crimson’s 31-10 win over Dartmouth

BOSTON (AP) — Jaden Craig threw four touchdown passes in setting a Harvard record and the Crimson beat Dartmouth 31-10…

BOSTON (AP) — Jaden Craig threw four touchdown passes in setting a Harvard record and the Crimson beat Dartmouth 31-10 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

Craig has a school-record 43 career TD throws, surpassing Neil Rose’s 41 reached in 2003.

Harvard, ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches’ poll, became the first school to win 300 Ivy League games. The Crimson are 7-0 (4-0 Ivy) for the first time since since 2015.

Harvard built a 17-0 halftime lead on Craig’s 14-yard score to Seamus Gilmartin, a 74-yard connection to Brady Blackburn and Kieran Coor’s 38-yard field goal.

The Big Green (5-2, 2-2) rallied behind Grayson Saunier’s 1-yard run and Owen Zalc’s 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Craig’s third TD pass, a 14-yarder to Logan Reaska, restored a 14-point cushion early in the fourth quarter. One play after Dartmouth turned the ball over on downs at its own 34, Craig and Gilmartin connected again for the final points.

Craig finished 21-of-32 for 322 yards. He was intercepted twice. Blackburn had 116 yards receiving and Gilmartin 70.

Saunier was 18-of-32 for 200 yards passing.

