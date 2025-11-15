Corr makes 53-yard field goal as time expires and Harvard beats Penn 45-43 for share of Ivy title

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Kieran Corr made a 53-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday to give undefeated Harvard…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Kieran Corr made a 53-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday to give undefeated Harvard a 45-43 victory over Pennsylvania and at least a share of the Ivy League title.

Harvard won its 20th Ivy championship in program history. The Crimson has won three straight Ivy titles for the first time since 2013-15, and the second time overall. Harvard improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the league this season, both program-bests since 2014.

The Quakers scored 10 points in 3 minutes, 23 seconds, on a Liam O’Brien 1-yard touchdown run and a Mason Walters 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds left for a 43-42 lead.

Harvard QB Jaden Craig found Dean Boyd for a 21-yard reception and then hit Ryan Tattersall for an 18-yard catch to put the ball at the Penn 35, setting up Corr for the career-best make.

Craig threw for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Xaviah Bascon rushed for 103 yards and two scores.

O’Brien was 32-of-40 passing for 271 yards with three touchdowns for Penn (5-4, 3-3).

Harvard, which has won five straight against the Quakers and improved to 54-39-2 in the series, closes out its regular season on Saturday at Yale.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.